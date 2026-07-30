One person injured in "flash fire" at Lafayette engine shop

One person was injured Thursday morning when a flash fire happened at a Johnston Street engine shop.

Lafayette firefighters were called to the shop in the 6100 block of Johnston Street just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

They found light smoke coming from part of the repair shop, and employees said a worker sustained minor burns. He was assessed by firefighters and Acadian Ambulance medics, a spokesman said.

There was no fire in the building then, just the smoke. The interior was ventilated by first responders.

During the investigation, fire officials learned the employee was sharpening lawnmower blades in the shop area. The hot metals from the grinder ignited combustible vapors in the room producing a flash fire. The hot weather played a role in a way, in that high exterior temperatures increased the temperature in the room, which had limited ventilation; that allowed vapors from containers of combustible liquids to collect, the spokesman said.

Fortunately, the fire did not sustain itself, the spokesman said.

The employee was able to exit to a safe zone within the warehouse, assisted by his co-workers. The flash fire was ruled an accident.