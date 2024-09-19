UPDATE: University Avenue now open after motorcycle crash

UPDATE: As of 11 a.m. University Avenue has been re-opened, police say.

Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are currently on scene investigating a major vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of University Avenue and Simcoe Street.

One person has been transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

All lanes of travel on University in that area were closed, and motorists were asked to use an alternate route.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are on scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.