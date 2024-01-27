One person in critical after overnight shooting

Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Police were called to the 1400 block of West Willow just after 10 p.m. Friday. They found a man in a business parking lot with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators worked the scene. The initial investigation indicates the man was an employee at the business and was approached by the gunman while he was closing up for the night. He was shot in the parking lot, police say.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the Submit a Tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.