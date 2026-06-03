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One person dies in Lafayette work accident

LPSO
KATC photo
LPSO
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Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to an accident that left one man dead on Carmel Drive Tuesday night.

A spokesperson said they were called to the 2100 block of Carmel Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A 32-year-old worker was found unresponsive underneath a tractor.

LPSO says there were no signs of foul play at the scene, so it’s not being investigated as a suspicious death or a homicide by their office.

We reached out to OSHA to see if they're investigating anything and will update this story if we hear back.