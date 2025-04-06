One person dies in Friday evening crash in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — One person died after a crash on Louisiana Highway 719 near Ridge Road Friday evening.

Charlene Martin, 59, of Slidell died in the crash that happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday. Martin was riding passenger in a vehicle that was traveling south on Highway 719 and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle while trying to turn left onto Ridge Road. The other vehicle crashed into the side of the vehicle Martin was a passenger in, leaving her injured. Martin died at the scene.

The drivers of both of the vehicles also sustained moderate injuries.

Police say impairment is not suspected, but a standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers. This crash remains under investigation.