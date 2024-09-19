One person critical, another stable following stabbing

Two people were injured early Thursday after what police are describing as a domestic altercation.

Two men were stabbed in the neck, with one listed in critical condition and another listed in stable condition, police say.

Police were called to the 200 block of Buttercup Drive just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, and found the two victims suffering from stab wounds. Investigators say there was a domestic incident that escalated when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the two victims.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department, Louisiana State Police or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.