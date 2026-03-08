Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

One injured, one arrested in Lafayette shooting

Lafayette Police
Courtesy Lafayette Police Department
Lafayette Police
Posted

LAFAYETTE, La. — One arrest has been made after shooting someone multiple times Sunday morning in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Department was called to Staten Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting in progress. There, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That person was taken to a local hospital, where police say they are in stable condition.

Officers also found and detained one person who was on the scene. Demontre Robertson, 35, of Houston, TX was arrested after getting into a physical altercation with family members, which led to him pulling out a firearm and shooting one person multiple times. Robertson was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, facing the following charges:

  • One count of attempted second-degree murder
  • One count illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stopper a;t 337-232-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.