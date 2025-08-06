One injured in Rayne shooting

A woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Rayne.

Rayne Police say there was a shooting around 8:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on The Boulevard.

They said a woman suffered a minor gunshot wound to the leg. Multiple suspects fired handguns into an apartment's bedroom windows, police said.

The crime scene has been processed, and the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Rayne Police Department at 337-334-4215 or Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS.