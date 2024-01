One man was injured and another is under arrest following a Tuesday shooting near Duson.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the shooting, which happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of La Rue Biarritz. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say. Bill Garcia, 39, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction of justice, deputies say. The investigation is continuing, they say.