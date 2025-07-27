One injured, another arrested in Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. — One person was injured in a shooting in Lafayette Friday night. Another person has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center in connection to the shooting.

Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in progress in the 300 block of Adelma Street just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Inside a home, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to a local hospital, where they underwent surgery and are expected to recover, according to police.

Investigators were able to identify the alleged shooter as Berrien Brown, 25, of Lafayette—the gunshot victim's domestic partner. Police say Brown shot his partner following an argument. Brown was located and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, facing one count of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.