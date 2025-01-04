One dead Youngsville three-vehicle crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A three-vehicle crash in Youngsville on Tuesday afternoon left one person dead and others injured, according to police.

The Youngsville Police Department responded to the crash around 1:46 p.m. in the 600 block of Lafayette Street. Officers arrived to find a collision involving three vehicles.

Acadian Ambulance Service pronounced one driver dead at the scene. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

The Youngsville Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. No additional details about the cause of the crash or the condition of the other individuals involved have been provided.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.