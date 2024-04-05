One dead, one under arrest in Mills Street crash

A Lafayette man is under arrest following a fatal crash on Mills St. Thursday afternoon. Joshua Alesi, 33, was booked with Negligent Homicide, Negligent Injuring and Careless Operation stemming from a multi-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Mills Street, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say. A 62-year-old woman was killed in the crash. Other drivers and passengers in the involved vehicles were also injured. Alesi was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. The investigation, conducted by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team, remains ongoing; toxicology results are pending.