One dead, one injured in Lafayette Parish shooting

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Friday night shooting that left one person dead and one injured.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Rials Drive at approximately 10:30 pm about a shooting on January 12, 2024.

Two victims were located at the scene, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital.

One victim succumbed to their injuries. The second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased victim has been identified as 24-year-old Juquan Calais.

The case remains under investigation.