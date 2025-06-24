One dead in Ambassador Caffery crash; other driver tested for sobriety

LAFAYETTE PARISH — One person is dead and another is being evaluated for possible impairment following a two-vehicle crash Monday night on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette Police said.

According to investigators, a driver was attempting to cross Ambassador Caffery from Galbert Road when their vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by another vehicle heading north in the outside lane.

The second driver sustained severe injuries and was unresponsive when officers arrived. He was taken to Lafayette General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:38 p.m. by the attending physician.

The first driver was also taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries and is currently undergoing field sobriety testing.

The name of the deceased will be released once next of kin have been notified.