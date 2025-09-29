One dead, another wounded in Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, LA – The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this morning, Monday, September 29, 2025.

At approximately 6:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of NE Evangeline Thruway.

Upon arrival, officers located a Black male and a Black female victim, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The female victim succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital and was pronounced deceased. The male victim is currently listed in stable condition.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive family notification.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.