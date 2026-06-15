One Acadiana awarded grant to launch advanced manufacturing workforce program

LAFAYETTE, La. — One Acadiana (1A) has been awarded a FAME Catalyst Grant from The Manufacturing Institute, positioning the organization to launch an Acadiana chapter of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) and further strengthen the region’s workforce pipeline supporting the region's rapidly growing manufacturing sector.

FAME is a nationally recognized workforce development program founded by Toyota and managed by The Manufacturing Institute that offers earn-and-learn apprenticeship programs to train the next generation of manufacturing talent. To start a FAME chapter, economic development organizations partner with local manufacturers and community colleges or technical schools to offer hands-on education and training to students, according to a spokesperson for 1A.

The FAME Catalyst Grants offer $50,000 in early-stage support to the sponsoring economic development organizations to fund staff time and travel involved in starting a FAME chapter. One Acadiana is one of only six inaugural grant recipients selected nationwide.

FAME addresses that need by creating a shared, employer-led structure that aligns education, work-based learning, and long-term hiring demand. By launching a FAME chapter, One Acadiana will join a growing national network spanning multiple states and more than 450 partner companies, all working to develop a highly skilled manufacturing workforce.

“As manufacturing investment continues to accelerate across our region, the need for a highly skilled workforce becomes increasingly critical for long-term success and competitiveness,” said One Acadiana President & CEO Troy Wayman. “This effort leverages One Acadiana’s unique role as a connector of industry and education to establish workforce pathways that support lasting economic opportunity. The FAME model provides a proven framework for developing the talent pipeline manufacturers need, and we're proud to have been selected to bring this nationally recognized program to Acadiana.”

Once launched, program participants will work at least 24 hours per week with a sponsoring manufacturer while attending classes at South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) two days per week. The curriculum focuses on high-demand skill areas such as robotics, electrical systems, fluid power, machining, and industrial troubleshooting, along with core competencies like safety, lean manufacturing, and professional behavior.

Graduates typically earn an associate degree with little to no student debt and are well-positioned for full-time careers in advanced manufacturing. Pending program implementation, the first cohorts of students are expected to be selected for employment at their respective companies in spring 2027 and begin training and classes in fall 2027. SoLAcc is an active and engaged partner in the effort, with leadership already working alongside One Acadiana to prepare for the chapter launch.

“This grant represents an important investment in the future workforce of Acadiana,” said Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College. “Through strong partnerships between industry, education, and economic development leaders, we can create more opportunities for students to gain the skills needed for high-demand careers in advanced manufacturing. South Louisiana Community College is proud to work alongside One Acadiana and our regional employers to help build the talent pipeline that will support continued economic growth across our region.”

Over the next six months, One Acadiana will build a coalition of local manufacturers to form the relationships, commitments, and local infrastructure required to launch the FAME chapter. This program will become a core function of One Acadiana’s ConnectEd initiative, which focuses on fostering meaningful connections between industry and education. Specifically, the chapter will fall under the initiative’s core pillar of “Promoting Career-Connected Learning.”

Additional program details, participating industry partners, and opportunities for employer engagement will be unveiled during One Acadiana's ConnectEd Update on August 27, 2026. The event will focus on career-connected learning, highlighting efforts to expand work-based learning opportunities across the region and celebrating the launch of this new FAME program and its earn-while-you-learn pathway into manufacturing careers. Registration for the 1A ConnectEd Update will open soon.

Manufacturing employers in the region interested in participating in the FAME program can contact Dr. Maggi Bienvenu, One Acadiana Director of Business & Education Connections at Maggi@OneAcadiana.org.