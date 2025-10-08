Once Was Inc to host First “Touch-A-Truck” Safety Event

Once Was Inc, in collaboration with RaceTrac and Lafayette Parish first responders and law enforcement agencies, is proud to host its First Touch-A-Truck Safety Event.

Organizers say they hope to have the event annually from now on.

It is set for Saturday, October 11, 2025 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at RaceTrac # 2393 at 3200 Louisiana Ave, Lafayette, LA 70501

This event is part of the Once Was Inc Camaraderie Event Series, which promotes community, fellowship, and public safety under the motto: “Their Service Protects; Their Service Secures.”

Veterans, law enforcement officers, and first responders come together to bring the message of community safety and fellowship directly to the streets. Offering hands-on experiences and opportunities to engage with safety equipment and vehicles.