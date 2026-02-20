On-campus interviews start Monday

The three University of Louisiana at Lafayette Presidential Search semifinalists will visit campus for interviews with faculty and staff, students, and alumni/community members on Monday, February 23.

This is an opportunity for stakeholders to interact with candidates and provide feedback to the Search Committee, officials say.

The Search Committee will interview each of the semifinalists on Tuesday, February 24, and then meet to select finalists at 3:30 p.m. in the Atchafalaya Ballroom in the Student Union. Candidates will be available to the media following their Search Committee interviews.

Search Committee Interviews – Tuesday, February 24

9 a.m. - Hitesh Kathuria, Former Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Empire State University

11 a.m. - Ramesh Kolluru, Interim President, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

1:30 p.m. - Richard Ludwick, President Emeritus, University of St. Thomas

3:30 p.m. Search Committee meets to select finalists

The meeting agenda, along with candidate CVs and letters of interest, can be viewed on the UL Lafayette Presidential Search webpage.