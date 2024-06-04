OLOL recognized by Newsweek as one of America's best maternity hospitals

LAFAYETTE, La. — Newsweek has recognized Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital as one of “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2024.” OLOL was also awarded in 2023 for providing the highest quality care.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, the ranking is based on three pillars:



Nationwide online survey: Healthcare professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes e.g., neonatal and perinatal doctors, nurses and midwives were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the U.S.

Patient Experience Survey: Survey of the overall patient experience.

Survey of the overall patient experience. Hospital Quality Metrics: Indicators relevant to maternity care.

“We are humbled to receive this esteemed distinction again this year. It is a direct reflection of the wonderful care that our healthcare professionals provide every day to those we are privileged to serve,” said Vice President at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Alesha Alford, DNP, RNC-OB. “We are blessed to have a multidisciplinary team that ensures our patients receive exceptional, compassionate care.”

Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, present the award. The announcement was made on May 8, 2024.

