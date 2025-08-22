Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
OLOL NICU babies ready for football season

The NICU team at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital helped the tiniest patients in the NICU suit up as football players and cheerleaders to celebrate the upcoming kickoff of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football season.

These little champions are bringing big spirit as they prepare for the first game in Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

IMG_1479.jpg

The team enjoyed dressing up the babies for themed occasions to spread cheer to their patients and their families while they were staying in the hospital.

