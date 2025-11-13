Officials working to determine cause of Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — Multiple Lafayette fire trucks responded a house on West Broussard Road just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in response to a fire.

The owner of the house told fire officials she noticed smoke inside the house when she entered from a sitting area outside. She said the fire spread quickly, filling the house with smoke. She alerted her daughter and grandson, and all three were able to leave safely.

The fire spread to the attic and through the roof. According to Lafayette Fire Department, their crews, as well as firefighters from nearby volunteer departments, battled the fire for 20 minutes before getting it under control. The house was left with heavy fire damage, and the neighboring house sustained minor fire damage from the heat.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.