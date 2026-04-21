Ochsner Lafayette General to host annual stroke screening event at no cost to participants

The Ochsner Lafayette General stroke program will host its annual no-cost stroke screening event on Saturday, May 2, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the second floor of Ochsner Lafayette General - Burdin Riehl, 1211 Coolidge St., across from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. The screening is designed for adults ages 45 to 85, particularly those with risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or a history of smoking.

Appointments are required. The screening includes an assessment of lipid levels, glucose, BMI, vital signs, total cholesterol, blood pressure and heart rate. Carotid artery ultrasounds will also be conducted. Ochsner Lafayette General stroke providers will review screening results with patients and discuss any stroke risks that may be present.

“Because of the health indicators we can track, strokes are among the most preventable medical emergencies we face,” said Shail Thanki, MD, neuroendovascular surgeon at Ochsner Lafayette General. “Our goal is to identify warning signs early, before a stroke ever happens. These community screenings give people the opportunity to take control of their health, understand their risks and take steps to prevent a stroke."

To schedule an appointment for the May 2 screening, call 337-289-7753. Fasting is recommended for the no-cost screening but not required. Patients should not skip their medications. Appointments are limited.

