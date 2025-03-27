Ochsner Lafayette General first to offer new lung cancer treatment

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center has successfully performed its first procedure using the Ion robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system, bringing this advanced technology to the Acadiana region.

As the first hospital in the area to offer this minimally invasive solution, Ochsner Lafayette General is leading the way in improving lung cancer diagnosis and patient care, officials say.

According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer remains the deadliest cancer worldwide, with early detection being key to survival.

According to a release, the Ion system, developed by Intuitive, the maker of the da Vinci Surgical System, enables physicians to reach small nodules deep in the lung with greater precision, stability, and control than traditional biopsy methods. This advanced technology is a critical addition to Ochsner Lafayette General’s commitment to enhancing diagnostic capabilities and improving patient outcomes.

“The introduction of the Ion system marks a significant step forward in our ability to diagnose and treat lung cancer earlier and more accurately,” said Brad Broussard, MD, the pulmonologist at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center who performed the first-time procedure. “With this technology, we can navigate further into the lungs and obtain tissue samples from previously hard-to-reach areas, improving the likelihood of an early diagnosis and ultimately saving lives.”

The Ion robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system offers enhanced maneuverability with an ultra-thin, ultra-flexible catheter capable of reaching all 18 segments of the lung. By providing physicians with greater stability and precision, the system reduces the need for additional procedures and expedites the diagnostic process for patients.

“Investing in leading-edge technology like the Ion system is part of our mission to deliver exceptional patient care and aligns with our commitment to improving diagnostic accuracy and streamlining the patient journey,” said Al Patin, CEO, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. “By enhancing our ability to diagnose lung cancer at earlier stages, we are giving patients in Acadiana a better chance at life-saving treatment.”

For more information on Ochsner Lafayette General’s lung cancer services, visit ochsner.org/lungcancer.

Ochsner Lafayette General has more than 5,500 employees and serves 220,000 patients per year.

The organization includes Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center (Ochsner LGMC); Ochsner Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital; Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital; Ochsner St. Martin Hospital; Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics (Ochsner UHC); Ochsner Acadia General Hospital; Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital; Ochsner American Legion Hospital; and several clinics, urgent cares and professional centers.

Ochsner LGMC is the only Level II Trauma Center in Southwest Louisiana. Both Ochsner LGMC and Ochsner UHC are major teaching hospitals, providing graduate medical education across many disciplines.

To learn more, visit Ochsner.org/Lafayette.