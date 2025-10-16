LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Ochsner Lafayette General Breast Center is redefining what comprehensive breast care looks like in Acadiana. They have worked to bring together a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, radiologists, and genetic counselors to guide patients from screening through treatment, all in one place.

Ochsner Lafayette General Breast Center expands access to full-spectrum breast cancer care

Dr. Shaunda Grisby, MD a fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologist, said the center’s design ensures patients receive seamless care from start to finish.

The center’s philosophy emphasizes accessibility and quality. Over the years, Ochsner has expanded its services beyond Lafayette—partnering with affiliated hospitals in Crowley, Jennings, and at University Hospital & Clinics to ensure women throughout the region can receive expert care close to home.

One of the most innovative programs at the center is its Genetic Wellness Assessment, which allows patients to complete a short online survey that evaluates family history and risk factors for breast cancer. You can access that Assessment here

“Our goal is to help people understand their risk,” Grisby explained. “We have an in-house genetic counselor who helps interpret results and ensures every patient gets the right screenings, MRIs, or follow-ups. We want people to know their options for prevention, screening, and surveillance.”

In addition to diagnostics and counseling, the Breast Center recently expanded its network with the opening of a new infusion center in Jennings. The facility will officially celebrated its ribbon cutting just this week, marking another milestone in Ochsner’s mission to deliver care closer to where patients live.

“It’s a lot of treatments people have to go back and forth for,” Grisby said. “We want our patients to get the care they need as close to home as possible.”

With October serving as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Grisby reminds women that vigilance matters year-round.

“Most people who are diagnosed will do well because of how early we can catch it,” she said. “Get your screening mammograms, especially if you’re 40 or have a family history. Early detection saves lives.”

The Ochsner Lafayette General Breast Center continues to grow its high-risk clinic, genetic counseling team, and outreach efforts across Acadiana—aiming to make comprehensive breast health care accessible, understandable, and empowering for every woman.

To schedule a screening or learn more about genetic counseling, patients can call 337-571-1300 or visit the Ochsner Lafayette General Breast Center website for the special genetic screening here

