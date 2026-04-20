Ochsner Lafayette General announces Broussard ER

Ochsner Lafayette General is set to open a new offsite emergency center in Broussard by summer 2027.

Construction is underway now at 8000 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, officicals say.

"Expanding emergency medical services for residents in the south part of Lafayette Parish and surrounding communities, the offsite emergency center will treat and stabilize patients, including trauma incidents," a release states.

The facility will be 14,000 square-feet and include: eight exam bays; imaging services like ultrasound, x-rays and CTscans and lab services.

“Ochsner Lafayette General is committed to ensuring that lifesaving emergency care is never far away, whether you are at home, at work or simply passing through our community,” said Ochsner Lafayette General Chief Executive Officer Patrick Gandy. “Broussard sits at a critical gateway to the southern edge of Lafayette Parish, serving not only local families but also commuters, visitors and travelers along this growing corridor. This new offsite emergency center strengthens our ability to deliver rapid, high-quality emergency services when minutes matter most.”

"On behalf of the City of Broussard, I want to officially welcome Ochsner,” said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. “Our tremendous growth over the past few years requires a full-service emergency care hospital in our great city. The facility, strategically located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway near the new Highway 90 interchange, will provide lifesaving care for our residents and businesses and those traveling through our area. The additional jobs associated with the hospital will further boost economic development opportunities along the Ambassador Caffery Corridor and serve as an anchor for new retail development as well.”