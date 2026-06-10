Ochsner Lafayette General and Oceans Healthcare open behavioral health hospital

Ochsner Lafayette General and Oceans Healthcare celebrated the opening of Ochsner Behavioral Health Acadiana - Lafayette, a new behavioral health hospital, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

The 62-bed facility located at 310 Youngsville Highway expands access to inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services across Acadiana and will open to patients July 7.

"Oceans Behavioral Health Acadiana is a partnership between Ochsner Lafayette General and Oceans Healthcare to increase the availability of high-quality, specialized behavioral health services for adolescent, adult, and geriatric patients, addressing a critical and growing need in the community. By expanding care options locally, the partnership allows more patients to receive treatment closer to home and family rather than traveling outside of the region," a release states.

Coinciding with the Lafayette facility opening, Oceans Behavioral Hospital Broussard will become Ochsner Behavioral Health Acadiana – Broussard, expanding the total inpatient capacity of Ochsner Behavioral Health Acadiana to 100.

Access to care is a top priority for Ochsner Lafayette General. As part of its most recent Community Health Needs Assessment, mental health was identified alongside diabetes and heart disease as a key concern in the community, the release states.

"Mental health continues to be one of the most pressing health needs facing our communities," said Ochsner Lafayette General Chief Executive Officer Patrick W. Gandy, Jr. "As we open the doors to Ochsner Behavioral Health Acadiana, we are filled with hope for the patients and families who will benefit from expanded access to care. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to meeting a critical community need and improving lives across Acadiana."

Services available through Ochsner Behavioral Health Acadiana will include: Inpatient care; Partial Hospitalization Programs and Intensive Outpatient Programs.

“The formation of Ochsner Behavioral Health Acadiana and our new hospital in Lafayette reflect a shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality behavioral health care in Louisiana,” said Stuart Archer, Chief Executive Officer of Oceans Healthcare. “By bringing together Ochsner Lafayette General’s clinical leadership and community presence with Oceans’ specialized experience in behavioral healthcare, this partnership will strengthen the continuum of care in Acadiana and help more individuals and families receive the support they need closer to home.”

"Our patients are at the forefront of every decision we make," said Ochsner Lafayette General Regional Medical Director Amanda Logue, MD. "We have seen and understand the growing need for comprehensive behavioral health services for adolescent, adult and geriatric patients in our communities. Through Ochsner Behavioral Health Acadiana, we aim to bring compassionate care to those patients every day."

For admissions or program information, call 337.839.9008. To learn more about Ochsner Behavioral Health Acadiana – Lafayette, visit ochsner.org/OBHAL