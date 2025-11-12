Ochsner Andrews Institute opens $19 million expansion in Lafayette with cutting-edge technology

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of the newly expanded Ochsner Andrews Institute in Lafayette Parish, bringing advanced sports medicine and orthopedic care to the region.

The $19 million expansion added more than 17,000 square feet to the existing orthopedic building and 14,000 square feet to the sports performance center. The facility is now equipped with cutting-edge technology and services designed to elevate care in the area.

Ochsner General experts say the expanded institute will provide a full spectrum of care, from injury prevention to performance enhancement treatment.

Renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews served as the special guest for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

