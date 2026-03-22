NuNu's Fresh Market namesake Walter Broussard died

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — NuNu's Fresh Market in Youngsville announced the death of the store's namesake, Walter "NuNu" Broussard, Sunday morning.

On a post to their Facebook page, NuNu's said "With heavy hearts, we are sharing the passing this morning of our namesake and monarch Walter "NuNu Broussard. His Life and legacy will continue to be celebrated and remembered by all who loved him."

Walter and his wife Jeanette Broussard opened the store in Milton in 1976, which is where the key to NuNu's success was born, according to Nunu's Fresh Market - Youngsville. This was the location where NuNu's popular seasoning mix was created and put onto shelves.

The store's popularity only grew from there, next expanding into the Youngsville area, where NuNu's has been operating as a family-owned business ever since.