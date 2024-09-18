Numerous violations found at Himbola Manor ahead of key hearing

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Numerous inspection violations have been identified at Himbola Manor, just one day before an adjudication hearing is scheduled to address the issues at the property.

“Numerous violations were identified during inspections today,” said Kathy Trahan, compliance manager for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Himbola Manor, a Section 8-approved housing complex, is currently under scrutiny by city officials and residents over deteriorating property conditions.

During an August 28 hearing, Judge Stuart Bowie stated that the owners of Himbola Manor, American Agape Foundation Inc., could face fines for allowing tenants to live in what he described as “filth.”

“When all this is said and done, there is going to be a fine on this matter because what’s going on is unacceptable,” Judge Bowie said.

Officials have previously warned the owners that failure to address the fines in a timely manner could result in the city filing a lien against the property.

A second hearing is set for Wednesday, Sept. 18

