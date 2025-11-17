NTSB releases preliminary investigation of Oct. 21 plane crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — The NTSB released its preliminary investigation on an October airplane crash that happened near Gloria Switch Road and La. 93 that killed three people.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victims as Bruce Verduyn, 58 of The Woodlands, Texas; Lydia Laws, 46, of Spring, Texas; and Justin Ramsey, 42, of The Woodlands, Texas.

On October 21, 2025, at 11:01 am, a Raytheon Aircraft Company G58 airplane, N16PV, was destroyed when it crashed, killing a commercial pilot and the two passengers.

NTSB issues the preliminary report for its ongoing investigation of the Oct. 21 crash of a Raytheon Aircraft Company G58 airplane near Carencro, Louisiana. Download the report PDF: https://t.co/P6zbC36Fko — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 15, 2025

The flight departed from David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport in Houston and was en route to Lafayette Regional Airport(LFT) in Lafayette. About nine nautical miles northwest of the LFT, the flight transmitted to air traffic control (ATC) of an unspecified engine issue and requested direct to LFT. ATC provided instructions to proceed directly to runway 11 at LFT, after which there were no further transmissions from the airplane, according to the investigation. Surveillance video recorded the airplane in a right spin, with a sound consistent with an engine operating, when it impacted the terrain. Impact forces destroyed the aircraft.

Postaccident examination of the airplane revealed the left engine propeller blades exhibited torsional bending and twisting consistent with engine operation. The right engine propeller blades were relatively straight and not feathered. The left and right cockpit propeller controls were in similar and unfeathered positions. The landing gear and wing flaps were retracted. Examination of the flight control system and both engines revealed no mechanical anomalies that would have precluded normal operation, noted in the investigation.

