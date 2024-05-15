Now available: PARC summer camp tuition assistance application

LAFAYETTE, La. – Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture (PARC) has opened applications for tuition assistance for its upcoming summer camp programs at Comeaux, Robicheaux, and Martin Luther King Recreation Centers. The assistance program aims to support families in ensuring their children can participate in enriching summer activities, regardless of financial constraints.

To be considered for 50% tuition assistance, applicants must complete all application questions thoroughly. Upon approval, PARC will contribute $50 towards the weekly camp fees, with the remaining $50 to be covered by parents.

It is crucial to note the following details:



Weekly tuition payments must be settled no later than the Friday preceding each week of attendance.

Tuition assistance is contingent upon available spaces and is granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants must be residents of Lafayette Parish and provide proof of address.

Campers are expected to attend the entire duration of the summer camp; failure to do so or excessive absences may result in the forfeiture of the scholarship.

Submitting active Free/Reduced lunch and SNAP benefits proof is mandatory and should be directed to the PARC Department at 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501.

Applicants are advised to allow up to five business days for the review process and subsequent notification.

The application deadline is May 25, 2024, and it can be found online at Lafayette Parks & Recreation Summer Camp Tuition Assistance Application.

Questions can be directed to Alena Fields, Recreation Centers and Programs Manager at afields@lafayettela.gov or 337-291-8364.

