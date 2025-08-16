Northside High School students participate in annual campus clean-up day

LAFAYETTE, LA - Northside High School students, including athlete Paul Clues, started their Saturday morning early, to contribute to the school’s annual "Campus Purge and Clean-Up Day." Rather than the usual practice drills, the students engaged in a different kind of teamwork, tossing chairs, tires, and paint cans into a dumpster in an effort to beautify their school.

“I woke up at 6 a.m.,” Clues said, noting the dedication of his peers. “We were cleaning up the school, trying to make it a better place.”

Organized by the Northside High School athletic department, the cleaning initiative saw participation from not only football players and cheerleaders but also coaches and other students. Together, they rolled up their sleeves at 9 am to clean classrooms and enhance the overall environment of the school.

Cheerleading coach Carter expressed pride in the students' commitment to the event. “Saturdays are the days they can sleep in, but they chose to come,” she said. “I think this is just helping people see that the generation isn’t lost; they just need people to guide them and show them the way.”

Having graduated from Northside in 2008, Carter pointed out the importance of student involvement in maintaining the school. “There were things here from when I was here and even before, so it needed to be cleaned up. Who better to clean it up than the students? They will keep it cleaner if they also have a part in cleaning it up.”

For students like Clues and his friends, the clean-up day offered a meaningful opportunity to give back to the teachers and staff who support them in their education. “It feels good because they are helping us in the classroom,” Clues added.

Through this community effort, Northside High School’s students are not only enhancing their school’s appearance but also fostering a sense of responsibility and camaraderie among their peers.

