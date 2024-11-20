Northgate Mall is for sale

The Northgate Mall, Lafayette’s oldest shopping mall, is up for sale, according to our media partners at The Advocate.

The 250,000-square-foot, 20.8-acre site has been listed for $3.75 million and has been on the market for about two months, Barry Spizer told the newspaper. He's chief executive officer and managing partner of SRSA, which manages the property.

A sale of the building, which has been mentioned in recent years as a possible site for redevelopment, could alter the building’s future. Under a new owner, the mall could continue as a retail center or be utilized for warehouse distribution, entertainment or medical use, the listing indicated, the Advocate reports.

