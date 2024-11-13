Northeast Regional Library Design Survey Open Until End of Month

The public has about two weeks left to share their input on how the new northeast library branch should look and what services it should offer. Lafayette Public Library’s Northeast Library Committee created a community survey that will be used to determine the design of the new branch. The survey is set to expire on November 30 and can be found on the library’s website, lafayettepubliclibrary.org. The survey asks community members to share how would they like the new library branch to look and feel and what services and physical spaces the branch should have, among other questions. Earlier this month, the library’s Northeast Library Committee held an open house, where attendees shared their opinions and library officials were on hand to answer questions. The new branch will be constructed on a six-acre property located east of Evangeline Thruway and south of I-10, at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and the 100 block of Shadow Bluff Drive. Northeast Library Committee will next meet on Thursday, November 21, at 6:00 pm at the Main Library, 301 West Congress St. For updates on the Northeast Regional Library project, visit https://lafayettepubliclibrary.org/northeastinfo To take the survey, visit: https://lafayettepubliclibrary.libwizard.com/f/nerl1