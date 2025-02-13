Northeast Lafayette library committee to discuss future plans in tonight's meeting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The future of a new library in Northeast Lafayette could take a major step forward tonight as the Northeast Library Committee meets to discuss the project.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Main Library on West Congress Street, where a consultant will present findings from recent surveys, focus groups, and community meetings. The committee may also vote on a recommended plan for the new library.

If approved, the proposal will move to the Library Board of Control for further review at its meeting on Monday, February 17.

Community members have expressed interest in the project, hoping it will provide greater access to books, technology, and resources for Northeast Lafayette.