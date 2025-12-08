Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Northbound N. University at Cameron St Closed Due to Multi-Vehicle Crash

Lafayette, LA — Northbound N. University Avenue is currently closed to traffic from Cameron Street to the underpass due to a multi-vehicle traffic crash involving an 18-wheeler.

  • Location of Crash: N. University Avenue at Midway Street.
  • Duration: The roadway will remain closed while emergency service personnel work the scene.
  • Status of Injuries: The extent of the crash and any injuries is unknown at this time.
  • Advisory: Motorists must seek alternate routes.

An update will be sent when the roadway is reopened, Lafayette Police say.

