Northbound N. University at Cameron St Closed Due to Multi-Vehicle Crash

Lafayette, LA — Northbound N. University Avenue is currently closed to traffic from Cameron Street to the underpass due to a multi-vehicle traffic crash involving an 18-wheeler.



Location of Crash: N. University Avenue at Midway Street.

Duration: The roadway will remain closed while emergency service personnel work the scene.

Status of Injuries: The extent of the crash and any injuries is unknown at this time.

Advisory: Motorists must seek alternate routes.



An update will be sent when the roadway is reopened, Lafayette Police say.