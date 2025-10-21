North Regional Library to relocate during renovation

The Lafayette Public Library has announced that North Regional Library will temporarily relocate to a new location as the branch undergoes renovations.

The library, located at 5101 North University Avenue in Carencro, will close on Monday, November 3, and will remain closed until the branch renovations are completed.

Renovations will include architectural, mechanical, and electrical system replacements and upgrades.

Patrons of North Regional Library can access materials and services at 104 E. St. Peter Street in Carencro starting on Monday, November 10.

The temporary location’s hours will be Monday through Thursday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, Fridays from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Saturdays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The library’s programs will be held at the Carencro Welcome Center, located at 409 Veterans Drive.

For a full calendar of events taking place at the Lafayette Public Library, click here.

