North Mississippi Allstars bring southern rock and blues to Lafayette's Acadiana Center for the Arts

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The North Mississippi Allstars are bringing their blend of Southern rock and blues to Lafayette this weekend.

The band, led by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, has spent years building a following with roots in Mississippi music. They will perform at the Devon Moncus Theater, located inside the Acadiana Center for the Arts, as part of their Still Shaken tour.

Brandon Motz, performing arts director for the Acadiana Center for the Arts, said fans can expect a different kind of experience.

"Tomorrow we welcome the North Mississippi All Stars on their Still Shaken tour here to the Devon Moncus Theater at the ACA. This show's a little different. We're bringing back our standing room format. I'm actually standing in the middle of the theater right now, for a great intimate yet energetic experience to get on your feet and move around."

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2026 with Zach Little King Edwards opening. Tickets are $35, and organizers say the standing-room setup will give fans a more intimate, high-energy experience.

