Nominations open for Dr. Mary B. Neiheisel Patron of Hope Award

Faith House of Acadiana is proud to announce that nominations are now open for the Dr. Mary B. Neiheisel Patron of Hope Award, an honor created to recognize individuals who exemplify extraordinary compassion, servant leadership, and dedication to survivors of domestic violence in our community, a release from the organization states.

Named in honor of Dr. Mary B. Neiheisel, this award celebrates those who have gone above and beyond in their support of Faith House and its mission. Each year, the Patron of Hope Award will be presented to an individual who mirrors Dr. Neiheisel’s enduring passion for advocacy, service, and hope, the release states.

About the Award

The Dr. Mary B. Neiheisel Patron of Hope Award honors a member of the Acadiana community who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to preventing domestic violence, uplifting survivors, and contributing meaningfully to the work of Faith House. This award celebrates those quiet heroes, groundbreakers, innovators, and servant leaders who selflessly dedicate their time, energy, and hearts to bettering lives.

Who Should Be Nominated?

The release states that Faith House encourages nominations of individuals who:

● Are actively involved with or connected to Faith House

● Go above and beyond in their support of domestic violence survivors

● Exhibit compassion, empathy, and a drive to make a difference

● Consistently show up, speak out, and take action for change

Please note: Current Faith House employees and board members are not eligible.

How to Nominate

Nominations may be submitted by anyone and are due by Tuesday, July 1st at 12:00 PM.

● Online: Submit your nomination at https://forms.gle/KEsBY7KGrQiR9pyq9

● By Mail: Complete the attached form and mail to: P.O. Box 93145, Lafayette, LA 70509

● By Email: Send the completed form to: kristen@faithhouseacadiana.com

If nominating more than one person, please complete a separate form for each nominee.

What Happens Next?

After the nomination deadline, submissions will be reviewed by a selection committee. The chosen recipient will be contacted through their nominator and honored at Faith House’s Annual Meeting on July 23, 2025, from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM - Location TBA

"We invite all staff, board members, and community supporters to submit nominations generously. Acadiana is filled with remarkable individuals who embody hope—and we are honored to shine a light on their efforts," the release states.

For more information, please contact Billi or Kristen at 337.232.8954 or email kristen@faithhouseacadiana.com