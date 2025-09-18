Nomination deadline for Lafayette Civic Cup award Thursday

LAFAYETTE, La. — Thursday is the last day for nominations for the 93rd annual Lafayette Civic Cup award.

This award honors someone who has performed outstanding humanitarian or civic deeds or otherwise served the Lafayette community in extraordinary ways. The honoree will be selected from nominations submitted by the public and chosen by the selection committee made up of past Lafayette Civic Cup award recipients.

The recipient will be honored at the Lafayette Civic Cup Awards Banquet on Nov. 11 at City Club at River Ranch.

Nominations close at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

To make a nomination, click here.