‘No Kings’ protest draws in large crowds in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. - Protesters gathered outside Old City Hall in downtown Lafayette on Saturday morning, raising American flags and handmade signs as they called for change to Trump’s immigration policies and denounced what they described as authoritarian politics.

The demonstration, known as the “No Kings” protest , was organized in opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies and broader concerns about political power and representation.

“My front sign says ‘No Kings’ and my back sign says ‘Resist,’” said Charleen Markle, president of the League of Women Voters Iberia Parish chapter. “I have American flags because today is Flag Day. Sometimes we feel like one party owns the flag, but the flag belongs to all of us.”

Markle was among dozens of demonstrators, many of whom chanted, waved flags and encouraged peaceful engagement with the public.

“This is a way to show that things can be peacefully done and you can still get your voice out there,” said Selena Hernandez, a registered nurse and DACA recipient. “We are the people who take care of you when you're sick. People say, ‘just do it the right way,’ but for DACA recipients, there is no path to citizenship right now.”

The protest came amid a national wave of activism around immigration policy and immigrant rights. Hernandez said she participated to speak up for those in her community who are afraid to do so themselves.

Young people also joined the movement, adding their voices to the cause.

“All people should have rights, no matter their race or color or who they like,” said Gabriel Ditch, a 12-year-old protester.

“We’re here for our parents,” added fellow demonstrator Edwin Solorzano.

Though there were individuals nearby who opposed the protest, they declined to speak on record.

The rally remained peaceful throughout the morning, highlighting what participants described as a growing demand for inclusivity, justice and democratic values in Louisiana and across the country.

