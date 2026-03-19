No injuries reported in Scott house fire

No injuries were reported in a Wednesday evening fire in Scott.

Scott Fire Department firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Lebesque Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a fire.

They found flames coming from a rear bedroom of the home, confirmed it was unoccupied and made entry. They were able to contain the fire quickly and put it out before it spread to the rest of the home, officials say.

The bedroom sustained significant fire damage, while the remainder of the residence experienced smoke and heat damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The Scott Fire Department was assisted on scene by mutual aid partners from the Duson, Carencro and Lafayette Fire Departments.