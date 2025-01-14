No injuries reported in Lafayette house fire

No injuries were reported in a fire that burned a Jeanette Street home last night.

Lafayette Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Jeanette around 7:15 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. They brought the fire under control with in 20 minutes, but the home sustained heavy fire damage.

The two residents, a woman and her adult daughter, were inside and reported hearing a popping sound. They looked outside and saw their carport on fire, and both escaped their home via a rear door. A neighbor helped them cross the fence in the backyard.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.