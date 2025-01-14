Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

No injuries reported in Lafayette house fire

LFD HOUSE FIRE .jpg
Courtesy Lafayette Fire Department
LFD HOUSE FIRE .jpg
Posted

No injuries were reported in a fire that burned a Jeanette Street home last night.

Lafayette Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Jeanette around 7:15 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. They brought the fire under control with in 20 minutes, but the home sustained heavy fire damage.

The two residents, a woman and her adult daughter, were inside and reported hearing a popping sound. They looked outside and saw their carport on fire, and both escaped their home via a rear door. A neighbor helped them cross the fence in the backyard.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.