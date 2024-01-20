Watch Now
No injuries reported in four-plex fire

Posted at 8:27 AM, Jan 20, 2024
No injuries were reported but a four-plex was damaged Friday night in the Ile des Cannes Apartment Complex.

Scott Fire officials say the fire was reported around 9 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Herbert Road. When they got there, a resident told firefighters that she was in her second-floor apartment when she smelled something burning, and then saw smoke coming from the ceiling.

Firefighters found a fire in the attic and evacuated the four-plex. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies helped evacuate 10 people from the four-plex, and nobody reported being injured.

The fire was quickly brought under control. When they investigated, firefighters found that a heater ventilation fan in the bathroom malfunctioned and started a fire in the attic.

The attic area above the bathroom and kitchen in the apartment received moderate fire damage, and the other three apartments weren't damaged at all.

