No injuries reported in Carencro house fire

Three local fire departments responded to a house fire Sunday morning, rescuing several family pets.

No people were injured in the fire, which was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Braquet Road.

Carencro Fire Department arrived on scene at 11:14 and found a single-wide mobile home heavily involved in fire. Crews deployed three attack lines to begin fire suppression operations. During the initial attack, Firefighter/Operator Jake Richard observed the homeowner breaking a bedroom window. Jake asked if everyone was out of the home, and the homeowner confirmed that all occupants were out, but one of the family’s dogs was still inside the bedroom.

With assistance from the crew of Lafayette Engine 3, Firefighter/Operator Richard was lifted to the window, where he entered and quickly located the dog. He then safely removed the dog through the window. Carencro Fire Department provided a FIDO bag, which civilians used to administer oxygen to the rescued dog. The dogs were later transported to a veterinarian and are reported to be doing fine.

The home sustained heavy fire damage, but thankfully no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, CFD says.