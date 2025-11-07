No injuries in Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — No injuries were reported after an elderly woman's home caught fire in Lafayette Thursday morning.

Lafayette Fire Department responded to the fire after the owner made a call to 911 around 8 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the front of the house. Inside, firefighters found the bedroom engulfed in flames.

According to LFD, they were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes, leaving the inside of the house with heavy damages.

It was determined the fire originated on the dresser in the bedroom, where several electrical devices are being examined for a possible malfunction.

The fire was ruled an accident, and no one was injured in the incident.