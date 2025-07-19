No injuries in Friday night house fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Bellridge Drive just after 10 p.m. Friday night.

According to Lafayette Fire Department, the home and two vehicles under the carport were engulfed in flames when they arrived, with the fire venting through the roof over the carport and back of the house. After 30 minutes, firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but the home and three vehicles were heavily damaged.

The homeowners were asleep when the fire began. The wife woke to a loud noise coming from outside and discovered the carport area was on fire. She awakened her husband and son, and everyone, including their three dogs, was able to escape without any injuries.

Fire officials are still working to determine what caused the fire.