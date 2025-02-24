No humans injured, but two dogs die in house fire

No humans were hurt, but two dogs died in a fire early Monday, Scott firefighters say.

The Scott Fire Department was called to the 200 block of Fenetre Road around 3 a.m. Monday. They found flames coming from several windows of the house.

The resident told fireighters there wasn't anyone inside. Firefighters encountered intense flames, but were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Two dogs inside the house weren't able to escape.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The residence sustained significant fire damage throughout, rendering it a complete loss, firefighters say.

Units from Lafayette, Duson, and Judice provided assistance.