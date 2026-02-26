NHS Football Coach says he was fired for speaking out

Northside High’s Jacarde Carter was informed Wednesday that he was being relieved of his duties as the Vikings’ head football coach, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.

Carter, a 2009 graduate of Northside, was in his fourth year at the school. After serving as an assistant coach for one season, Carter has been the Vikings’ head coach for the past three seasons.

When contacted Wednesday, Carter confirmed he was fired as head coach and was also fired as a teacher at the school. He said he was told recent social media posts were the reason for his dismissal, the newspaper reports.

To read the whole story, click here: https://www.theadvocate.com/acadiana/sports/high_schools/northside-has-fired-its-football-coach-after-he-led-team-to-1st-playoff-win-in/article_e0f701e1-4e06-4719-946a-2ddc8fd6bf8f.html

We've reached out to LPSS for an official statement on Carter's employment status and we will update this story as soon as we have more information.