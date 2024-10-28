NFL player honors grandmother with donations to Miles Perret

An NFL player is honoring his grandmother with donations to a local cancer center.

NFL star Keon Coleman is going pink this October with the launch of his special edition Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, designed to raise awareness and funds for Miles Perret Cancer Services and local families fighting cancer.

Coleman, an Opelousas native, is a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills.

Throughout the month of October, which is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the collection will feature exclusive apparel and merchandise that embodies strength, hope, and resilience. A portion of the proceeds from every sale will go directly to Miles Perret Cancer Services, allowing the organization to continue providing vital support services including treatment care kits, mastectomy items, prosthesis, wigs, head coverings, and resource navigation for those affected by cancer.

“Supporting Miles Perret Cancer Services is personal for me. My grandmother received incredible care from them, and they’ve been doing amazing work for so many families,” said Coleman. “I wanted to give back in a way that really matters, which is why I’m proud to support their breast cancer awareness efforts through my collection.”

For more information about the Breast Cancer Awareness Collection please visit www.keoncoleman.com